Watch Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, And Sam Neill Recreate A Classic Jurassic Park Scene

Long Live Jurassic Park.
Fans of the iconic franchise got a special reenactment from the stars of the original 1993 version: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. In a short clip posted on Instagram on Oct. 2, Jeff reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm while, unbeknownst to the actor, Sam took over Laura's original role as Dr. Ellie Sattler.
In the short video, Dr. Malcolm attempted to explain the "chaos theory" to Dr. Sattler used water droplets on his skin, but the Sattler substitute didn't catch the scene recreation immediately.
"Do you know, well, you have slight imperfections in your hands and I know this might be going over your head like this," Jeff said as he sprinkled water droplets onto Sam's hand. "And your skin is so soft and his hair is so, I wouldn't say imperfect."
"I don't know if I'm scared or excited," Sam laughed.
"I think maybe a little of both," Jeff joked, "that's the perfect combination." To which Laura shouted off camera, "I've seen this before! It happened to me! Watch it back," after Sam admitted, "This has never happened to me before. I promise this is a brand new experience."
The reenactment was a part of Jeff's partnership with HeadCount.org to encourage more people to register to vote.
"That was fast! We've already hit 1,000 voting actions. As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the 'Chaos Theory' scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern!" read the Instagram caption. "AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment... #GoodToVote."
Only time will tell if fans will get another classic Jurassic Park scene.