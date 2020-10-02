Vote Now

Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actresses of 2020 Revealed: Find Out Who Made the List

Sofia Vergara, Meryl Streep and more made the list of the 10 highest-paid actresses, but where did they rank? Find out below!

What do Sofia Vergara, Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot have in common?

Well, they, along with seven other stars, have made Forbes' list of the Highest-Paid Actresses in Hollywood. The outlet published their annual report on Friday, Oct. 2, revealing which stars took home the biggest paycheck from June 2019 to June 2020. 

In those 12 months, there have been staggering changes in the list, with the combined incomes of the 10 actresses down by nearly 20 percent, according to Forbes. The publication attributed this decline to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the movie and TV industries to a near halt. 

Another noticeable difference was the absence of Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. Because of they delayed release of her Marvel film, the actress has yet to bring in the dough at the box office.

However, Sofia Vergara's presence at the top of the list wasn't all that surprising considering she's been TV's highest-paid star for the better part of the last decade. 

Check out the gallery below to see who else made the top 10!

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
1. Sofia Vergara

With a payday of $43 million this year, the Modern Family star comes in at No. 1. Her role as a judge on America's Got Talent makes up a large portion of that sum, but Forbes reports that endorsements and her jean collection with Walmart rounds up the grand total. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
2. Angelina Jolie

The star made a majority of her money with box office hits like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and the Alice In Wonderland inspired project Come Away. But she earned the biggest chunk of change by signing on to Marvel's The Eternals, which had a hefty budget of $200 million. All in all, she made $35.5 million. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
3. Gal Gadot

Gal's recent partnership with Netflix proved to be profitable as the streaming company forked over $20 million for her role in the film Red Notice. Additionally, the star's made a decent sum from sponsorships and other deals, bringing her annual salary up to $31.5 million.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
4. Melissa McCarthy

As the host of NBC's Little Big Shots, Melissa has a steady income, but factor in her payday from starring in two films, Thunderforce and Superintelligence, both directed by husband Ben Falcone, and she's rolling in $25 million.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca TV
5. Meryl Streep

Her roles on Ryan Murphy's The Prom and the Christmas hit Little Women have made major contributions to her $24 million salary. But her HBO Max comedy Let Them All Talk is what brought in a $5 million paycheck. 

Manny Carabel/FilmMagic
6. Emily Blunt

As a star in Disney's Jungle Cruise, the actress is expected to make bank in 2021. But in 2020, she is already thriving with the $22.5 million she made from June 2019 to 2020.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
7. Nicole Kidman

As another star of Ryan Murphy's The Prom, Kidman is also expected to bring in an eight-figure sum this year. And she negotiated a $1 million paycheck for each episode of HBO's undoing. In total, she's made $22 million this year.

ABC
8. Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy star is making bank with ABC shelling over about $550,000 per episode. And since the show is syndicated she makes an additional $6 million a year. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo
9. Elisabeth Moss

Praise be! For her role in Handmaid's Tale the star is paid $1 million an episode. Then, her starring role in The Invisible Man brought in an undisclosed sum that is believed to be a large portion of the $16 million she made in 2020. 

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
10. Viola Davis

For the first time, the How to Get Away With Murder makes the list. Her starring role as Annalise Keating and another role in Netflix's film adaption of the August Wilson play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom filled her bank account with $15.5 million.

To see which males topped the list of Hollywood's Highest-Paid Actors, click here!

