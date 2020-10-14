Inside Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender's Super-Private Love Story

Related : Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Couple Up in New Flick

Sometimes it's just easier for two celebrities to be in love in Europe.

While that hardly eliminated them from the mass curiosity that accompanies any two gorgeous actors when they decide to couple up, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have been able to enjoy a certain amount of privacy not always afforded the Hollywood-based set.

Of course, that wouldn't have been possible without their concerted decision to be inconspicuous in plain sight.

"I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us," Vikander told Entertainment Weekly in 2016 of her agreement with her eventual husband. "It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal." Noted Fassbender, "Each to their own. I'm not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don't."