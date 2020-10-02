Ian Ziering Gives an Update on "Resilient" Shannen Doherty Amid Her Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Beverly Hills, 90210 was more than just a TV show.

On Friday, Oct. 2's episode of Daily Pop, E!'s Carissa Culiner caught up with Ian Ziering ahead of Swamp Thing's premiere on The CW. However, their chat couldn't be timelier as Sunday, Oct. 4 marks the 30-year anniversary of Beverly Hills, 90210.

And, as Ian shared with Carissa, he couldn't be prouder of the beloved teen drama.

"You know what? It continues to be very rewarding to have been a part of a project that has touched so many people in such a positive way," he stated. "It's gotten into the collective zeitgeist of people, not just here in this country, but all over the world. Wherever I go, people recognize me. It feels good, Steve Sanders has been very good to me."

Speaking of Beverly Hills, 90210, Ian gave an update on former co-star Shannen Doherty's stage four breast cancer battle. Per Ian, the Charmed actress is "doing great" amid this fight for her health.