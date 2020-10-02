Scott Disick Steps Out With Model Bella Banos After Sofia Richie Split

Dinner for two!
Scott Disick was spotted grabbing a bite with Bella Banos on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model were photographed walking out of the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Disick kept his look cool and casual for the outing by rocking an orange shirt, navy pants and white sneakers. As for Banos, she donned a black crop top and matching skirt and accessorized her look with strappy heels.
Even their ride was full of style. The two were pictured behind the wheel of a black Ferrari. Although, they appeared to have a little car trouble.
"Scott's car wouldn't start and his bodyguard had to get a portable charger jumper to try and get it started," an eyewitness said, noting Disick and Banos were still in the restaurant at this point. "They spent about 10-15 minutes trying to get the car started."
Luckily, everything seemed to be working by the time Disick and Banos were leaving. "It was just the two of them out together for dinner," the witness continued. "She looked great and walked behind Scott as they left the restaurant. At that point, they had the car ready for him to go."
The sighting came months after Disick and Sofia Richie called it quits. As fans will recall, the two sparked romance rumors in 2017 and dated for about three years before breaking up over the summer. While fans wondered if there was a chance the 22-year-old model and the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick celeb would get back together, a source told E! News in August "they are no longer speaking." The insider suggested they're at different places in their lives, noting that Disick is "really focused on a more quiet lifestyle," the three kids he co-parents with Kourtney Kardashian and his businesses while Richie is "trying to figure what she wants to do" next.
"Scott was very clear with his decision to end things," a source said at the time, "and doesn't see them getting back together again in the future."