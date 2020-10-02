Vote Now

Every Time Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family Made Us Fall Deeper in Love

In celebration of Kelly Ripa's 50th birthday on Friday, Oct. 2, take a look back at all of the most charming moments her family with husband Mark Consuelos have shared with us.

Kelly Ripa's had a lot of roles in her 50 years on the planet.

Star of now-defunct daytime soap opera All My Children. Long-running co-host of the Live morning show, currently alongside pal Ryan Seacrest. Star of ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Spokeswoman extraordinaire. Clapback queen.

But, as the TV personality would likely tell you herself, none of these gigs even hold a candle to the role of mother to her three children with husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos. After meeting the hunk on the set of AMC in 1995—where her Hayley Vaughan fell in love with his Mateo Santos—life imitated art, and the two eloped on May 1, 1996. A year later, the welcomed their first child, son Michael Joseph. Daughter Lola Grace would arrive in 2001, followed by Joaquin Antonio in 2003.

As her kids have blossomed into young adults themselves, with Mom sharing stories about their lives on daily television all along the way, the Ripa-Consuelos household has grown into something of a national obsession. Maybe it's their startling good looks or their charming charisma. Maybe it's just the way Lola isn't afraid to read her parents to filth on the internet.

All the Times Lola Consuelos Called Out Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Or maybe it's just the way they seem to truly, deeply love one another.

"We had our kids so young—we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," Kelly told People in August, reflecting how youngest son Joaquin is preparing to follow in his siblings' footsteps and fly the coop for college next year. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly—knowing that they'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead. We love each other—but we also really like each other, and we respect each other. I don't think any amount of college or growing up will take that away from us."

Whatever it is, we can't get enough.

While the jury's still out on whether Kelly's going to incur her daughter's wrath with a Gwyneth Paltrow-like celebration of her 50th birthday, which the talk show host is celebrating on Friday, Oct. 2, we thought we'd celebrate her big day with a look back at some of her family's cutest moments.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

When Kelly received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend. 

Instagram
Milestone Moments

When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate. 

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

