Every Time Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family Made Us Fall Deeper in Love

Kelly Ripa's had a lot of roles in her 50 years on the planet.
Star of now-defunct daytime soap opera All My Children. Long-running co-host of the Live morning show, currently alongside pal Ryan Seacrest. Star of ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Spokeswoman extraordinaire. Clapback queen.
But, as the TV personality would likely tell you herself, none of these gigs even hold a candle to the role of mother to her three children with husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos. After meeting the hunk on the set of AMC in 1995—where her Hayley Vaughan fell in love with his Mateo Santos—life imitated art, and the two eloped on May 1, 1996. A year later, the welcomed their first child, son Michael Joseph. Daughter Lola Grace would arrive in 2001, followed by Joaquin Antonio in 2003.
As her kids have blossomed into young adults themselves, with Mom sharing stories about their lives on daily television all along the way, the Ripa-Consuelos household has grown into something of a national obsession. Maybe it's their startling good looks or their charming charisma. Maybe it's just the way Lola isn't afraid to read her parents to filth on the internet.
Or maybe it's just the way they seem to truly, deeply love one another.
"We had our kids so young—we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," Kelly told People in August, reflecting how youngest son Joaquin is preparing to follow in his siblings' footsteps and fly the coop for college next year. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly—knowing that they'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead. We love each other—but we also really like each other, and we respect each other. I don't think any amount of college or growing up will take that away from us."
Whatever it is, we can't get enough.
While the jury's still out on whether Kelly's going to incur her daughter's wrath with a Gwyneth Paltrow-like celebration of her 50th birthday, which the talk show host is celebrating on Friday, Oct. 2, we thought we'd celebrate her big day with a look back at some of her family's cutest moments.