Embrace The Force In Style With the Star Wars x Pandora Collection

Ready to make a fashionable visit to a galaxy far, far away? Good, 'cause the Star Wars x Pandora Collection is ready to take you there!

The new Star Wars collection features 12 pieces, including 10 charms, a bracelet and a limited-edition collector's charm. Plus, the collection is sustainably made from 71% recycled metals. There's tons of ways to show off your fandom in style, from the double dangle charm featuring Princess Leia to the limited edition 3D logo charm, and even a Darth Vader charm, if the dark side is more your speed. And yes, there is a charm of The Child. How could they leave out the cutest little Jedi in the galaxy?

The Star Wars x Pandora Collection is available now. Stock your cart in lightspeed by shopping our must-haves below!