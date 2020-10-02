Jessica Alba Says She Wasn't Allowed to Make Eye Contact With 90210 Cast

Jessica Alba can handle the heat in and out of the kitchen.

On the latest Hot Ones challenge from Complex's First We Feast, the Fantastic Four star chowed down on 10 spicy wings—increasing in Scoville Heat Units—as cool, calm, and collected host Sean Evans asked a wide range of questions.

During the interview, which aired on Oct. 1, Jessica shared fun details about being behind-the-scenes at events, her favorite celeb moments (including maybe smoking weed with Snoop Dogg) and the vibe of specific television and movie sets. One show, in particular, had an interesting stipulation for the young actress during her two-episode run in 1998.

"On the set of 90210, I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the star explained, as her mouth burned from the hot sauces. "It was like, ‘You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"