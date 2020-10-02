Olivia Culpo Details Endometriosis Pain After Ovarian Cyst Discovery

Olivia Culpo is opening up to her fans about her health.
On Oct. 1, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram Stories to discuss her recent visit to the ER regarding her endometriosis.
"Haven't been feeling well a lot of you know i have endo and the other day i had pain on my right side," the caption began. "Went to the ER and hello ovarian cyst!!! i was hesitant to share this but when I opened up about endometriosis I was shocked to hear how many women could relate! I feel like it's so important we support one another by normalizing conversation around reproductive health."
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue that would normally line the interior of the uterus begins to grow outside of the uterus—on the ovaries, Fallopian tubes, or intestines—which can lead to excruciating pain and complications with menstruation.
Olivia also added that people with ovaries "should not feel embarrassed to talk about it on top of it already being complicated at time" and then asked her followers to share any "pain remedies" or "natural remedies to make the size go down??"
The star then uploaded a video where she thanked fans for the "tips and tricks" to combat the pain.
"I'm going to go eat a lot of ginger because that's what everyone suggested," she said. "Also I've cut out caffeine completely, which I've been really tired lately, but that definitely has helped. I feel a little less pain."
She also shared that she'll be having the endometriosis laparoscopy surgery "in the next two months" and added she'll try to document as much of her experience as possible.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star admitted to being "very scared" and wanting to provide support for those who feel comfortable looking at others' experiences. She later posted multiple DMs that fans sent over with remedies for the pain which summarized to be "turmeric, ginger tea with lemon, dairy / meat free, heating pads!"
Olivia first spoke out about her diagnosis in August 2020.