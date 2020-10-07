How JoAnna Garcia Swisher Made It Through Her "Year of Tremendous Heartache"

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, any interest in being our new best friend so we can turn to you for advice?

The Sweet Magnolias star and co-founder of The Happy Place, a lifestyle destination for all things home and happiness, opened up about her self-care routine to E! News and we guarantee you will be inspired by her sweet outlook on life, love and looking for the lessons in every moment.

Not only did she dish on her fun go-to indulgence and favorite way to break a sweat, but Garcia Swisher also shared how she's made it through "a year of tremendous heartache and change."

Read on to hear how the 41-year-old is going on a bonding adventure with husband Nick Swisher and their daughters Emerson, 7, and Sailor, 4, while also finding time for herself...

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

Thank you. Thank you for the blessings that bring me joy and comfort. Thank you for the hard lessons that bring me sadness and uncertainty. Thank you for the strength to keep moving forward and the creativity to keep dreaming.