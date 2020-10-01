Why Love Island Stars Justine and Caleb's History-Making Win Has Them "Hopeful" For the Future

Sometimes, a little mindless TV can send a powerful message.

Love Island certainly offers an escape from the realities of the world, especially in 2020. Starring a lineup of very attractive, nearly-naked singles, it's one of those shows you can enjoy while whipping up dinner or actively engaging in a group chat. And though watching it is pure fun, CBS' hit series also has the potential to change history.

During the season two finale on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Love Island crowned Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew as its lucky winners, beating out three other pairings for that $100,000 prize. They became the first Black couple to ever win Love Island, a historic feat and great step toward more inclusivity in the reality TV landscape.

After the finale, Justine and Caleb reflected on their accomplishment. "We walked into the villa at a really interesting time with so much happening in the world that impacts us, our families and communities. With everything going on, we thank America for loving our love because it is Black," they said in a joint statement to E! News. "It's amazing to see the support, especially at this important moment. It makes us feel hopeful for what may be going on outside the villa and hopeful for what's to come."