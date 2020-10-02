Inside Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2: Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith & More Models Tell All

Related : Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2: Cara, Normani, Demi & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Rihanna's dazzling, empowering and utterly inclusive Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 is now live to watch on Amazon Prime Video today, and if you haven't seen it, we def recommend getting to it ASAP. The show is as uplifting and supportive as Savage x Fenty's amazing lingerie itself. Like last year groundbreaking NYFW show, RiRi focuses on representing women who, as she puts it "aren't usually projected as sexy, but they are."

"They're sexy, and they need to know that, and they need to be validated about that no matter what size they are," Rihanna told E! News exclusively. "I'm so focused on that and making women, not just anyone but everyone feeling invited, welcomed. Savage is a home, it's a hub and it's a safe space for everyone."

And when she says everyone, Rihanna means everyone. This year's show includes Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Miguel, Normani, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Rosalía, Willow Smith and many more.

So what was it like being a part of this year's show? See what the models and performers have to say below and in the video above!