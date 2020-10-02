Vote Now

Inside Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2: Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith & More Models Tell All

What was it like being a part of this year's sexy and empowering show? See what the models and performers have to say.

By Katherine Riley, Linda Kim Oct 02, 2020 10:00 AM
Rihanna's dazzling, empowering and utterly inclusive Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 is now live to watch on Amazon Prime Video today, and if you haven't seen it, we def recommend getting to it ASAP. The show is as uplifting and supportive as Savage x Fenty's amazing lingerie itself. Like last year groundbreaking NYFW show, RiRi focuses on representing women who, as she puts it "aren't usually projected as sexy, but they are."

"They're sexy, and they need to know that, and they need to be validated about that no matter what size they are," Rihanna told E! News exclusively. "I'm so focused on that and making women, not just anyone but everyone feeling invited, welcomed. Savage is a home, it's a hub and it's a safe space for everyone."

And when she says everyone, Rihanna means everyone. This year's show includes Bella HadidCara Delevingne, Miguel, Normani, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Rosalía, Willow Smith and many more.

So what was it like being a part of this year's show? See what the models and performers have to say below and in the video above!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rosalía

"I've always been a Rihanna fan you know, since I started making music. She's one of the biggest stars in the planet and one of the biggest creative energies in the world I think. So I'm so excited that she called on me to be here," shared the Grammy-winning singer, who kicks off the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2. "The presence of the people around me...it was amazing, it was really amazing and I can't wait for people to see. If you ask me when I was performing what I was thinking, I hope I can be a free spirit so I hope that people when they watch it, they feel like a free spirit."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Cara Delevingne

"I am beyond excited especially with what's been going on," the supermodel says. "What people can expect this year is just more surprises...This is more than a show, it's a masterpiece...To work with Ri, it never feels like work. It always feels like just a chance to hang out, take a brief trip inside her wonderful brain, and everything that they put together, her and her team, it just always blows me away, but it's always fun."

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Demi Moore

"Well, they reached out to ask me to be a part of this and I—after I got past my shock even being asked to be a part of this—I was thrilled and I made huge points with my daughters," the Brave New World star shares. "It's interesting times, and we don't have live shows, and the opportunity though is to find new ways to be creative, and Rihanna is always full of different surprises and definitely a real pioneer. So I don't want to give any big surprises away but I think that people will be pleasantly, joyously surprised."

SAVAGE X FENTY
Willow Smith

"[Rihanna] is a boss and a visionary and I just feel so honored to just be a part of her vision," the Red Table Talk star shares. "I usually feel that confidence and that inner awakening when I'm inspired, so seeing everything that she's designed and this beautiful production...iIt inspires me and makes me feel that sense of, like, worthiness to like be a part of this and sense of pride. That feels amazing."

SAVAGE X FENTY
Miguel

"I think the most impactful thing that everyone can expect from this show is that it will feel empowering," the singer says. "I think Ri has that energy and everything that she does carries that same energy and empowerment, and that's why I have always been a fan of her. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Indya Moore

"I'm just excited to sit in my living room and chill and watch Black women be beautiful and I feel like Rihanna is giving us that," the Pose star shares. "There's been intentional work that has been gone into making sure that everyone feels represented, and I think that this is something Rihanna cares about a lot."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Irina Shayk

"It's all about inclusivity, and it's all about majorness, and no barriers in this show," the supermodel says.

SAVAGE X FENTY
Normani & Bella Hadid

"Last year, I was dancing. This year, I was walking," Normani shares. "It's a celebration of so many people from different walks of life, and I think that everybody watching the show will see a bit of themselves within the show."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Paris Hilton

"I love Rihanna. She is such a legend, an icon, a trailblazer and the show is epic," Ms. Hilton says. "What I love about the show is everybody is beautiful, everybody is sexy, celebrating everyone, and I think that's incredible."

SAVAGE X FENTY
Shea Couleé & Gigi Goode

"I hope this audience feels so sexy and empowered. It has been just so inspirational for me as a person being a part of it, so I can only imagine how inspirational and encouraging it will be to everybody out there watching all of these different representations of people here in the show tonight," Shea shares. And Gigi agrees, "I think it's amazing that Rihanna is having so many different types of people—shapes, figures, colors, what have you. To be able to be a drag queen and wear these feminine pieces that you can just go to the store and pick up is so liberating and just very exciting."

SAVAGE X FENTY
Christian Combs

"I never imagined me even collabing and designing a line like this, underwear and stuff like that, but I know I always love pajamas and clothes," the model, musician and Savage x Fenty brand ambassador shares. "So being able to collaborate with her in the position she is and what she stands for, knowing that she is a Black woman in the fashion industry, and it's hard to do that...It means everything to be a part of the show again because last time, the show was crazy...We did it in New York Fashion Week, shut the whole thing down."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Ella Mai

"To be a part of this show, to be a part of a line that incorporates women of all different shapes, all different sizes, all different races, backgrounds, everything, I think is super important especially in the climate that we live in today so I'm just grateful to be here," says the singer, who performs her new single "Not Another Love Song" in the show.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Rico Nasty

"I want everybody to watch this and understand that they're beautiful," the rapper shares. "I feel like she does this with every fashion show, she just helps us remember how beautiful we are but this one, she just...it's like a one-on-one message to everybody, like, you're so beautiful."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Jaida Essence Hall

"I think that it's just going to show people like no matter who you are, where you come from, you still look good, you could still rock your body, you still are beautiful and everyone is beautiful," the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 winner says. "In the show, I have the pleasure of being surrounded by beautiful dancers and models and Demi Moore—sex icon, OK, and goddess—and I get to walk in the show with some incredible women and I'm proud of it. I'm really happy for it."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Miss 5th Ave

"I think they know that when it comes to Rihanna, it's a lot to expect. So expectation...I feel like it's one of those things, they just know it's going to be big," the model and "Burla" singer sums up. 

