Justin Timberlake Shares A Blast From The Past In The Social Network Tribute

Where has the time gone?
Ten years ago to the day, The Social Network released in theatres and gave viewers a more in-depth look into the inspiration, development and rapid growth of Facebook. Amongst the star-studded cast was singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake, who took to Instagram to remind his fans of his iconic role as the lowkey shady entrepreneur Sean Parker, co-founder of Napster—an early Spotify for the Gen-Zers—and Facebook's first president.
The caption read, "10 years ago today The Social Network came out. A lot has changed in a decade. That's an understatement... but I'm just gonna leave it at that."
The "Suit & Tie" singer also added "Also, drop the "The", it's cleaner." to quote his character Sean.
It is now notoriously known that it was the entrepreneur's idea to name the website "Facebook" as opposed to its original title "The Facebook," which was created by Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg).
Since then, the musician has starred in many films—including Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits and the sci-fi thriller In Time—and even voiced a character in the adorable animated film Trolls World Tour.
The 39-year-old singer is also starring in the Fisher Stevens-directed film Palmer, alongside Alisha Wainwright and Oscar-nominated star June Squibb.
According to Deadline, the movie is centered on an ex-convict (Justin) who returned home for a fresh star, but "faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother."
Palmer was recently acquired by Apple with other highly anticipated films including Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua‘s Emancipation, Tom Hanks' Greyhound and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.
J.T.'s new project is clearly in good company.