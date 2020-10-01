Vote Now

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live!
Chrissy TeigenPeople's Choice AwardsMariah CareyChrishell StausePhotosVideos

Good American Always Fits Jeans Are Your Denim Dream Come True

Tired of having 17 different pairs of jeans to support your weight fluctuations? Ditch 'em and get these instead.

By Carly Milne Oct 01, 2020 8:00 PMTags
FashionShopShop Fashion
E-Comm: Good American Always Fits Jeans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

The hunt for the perfect pair of jeans may be over, 'cause Good American just launched the revolutionary Always Fits jeans!

It's no surprise that the forward-thinking brand is behind this innovation, given their approach to inclusive fashion that works for everybody—but these jeans are truly next level. Taking into account that women fluctuate in size as much as five pounds within a week, and that the average woman goes through 31 size changes in her lifetime, Always Fits were made to—you guessed it!—fit perfectly all the time.

Always Fits come in five size categories ranging from 00 to 32+ to reach a broader range of customers, with 100% stretchability. Plus, they're made with recycled cotton to reduce the amount of water and energy used in production.

Ready to get a pair to call your own? Shop Good American's new Always Fits jeans below!

read
Make a Splash in Khloe Kardashian's New Good American Swim Collection

Good American Always Fits Jeans

Featuring a one-size-fits-four design that will adapt to your body's changes, these skinny-fit high-rise jeans have a zip fly with a button closure, and five pockets to suit your style. Not only are they made with recycled cotton, but you can get them in a variety of deep blue washes, with some distressed options if that's your jam. 

$139
Good American

If you want a good accessory to pair with your new jeans, how about Jennifer Lopez's new bag from Coach? And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

2

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Jeffree Star's Ex-Boyfriend Denies Robbing Him of Designer Goods

4

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss Following Hospitalization

5

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss