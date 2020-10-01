Hamilton Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Tina Fey's Peacock Comedy Girls5eva

Welcome to Girls5eva, Renée Elise Goldsberry!

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Peacock announced that the Grammy and Tony Award-winning performer has joined the upcoming comedy by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino. Goldsberry is just the latest casting announcement as, back in August, Sara Bareilles landed a lead role in Girls5eva.

Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group that, after they're sampled by a young rapper, are inspired to reunite and chase their pop star dreams. The description reads: "They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?"

So, who will Goldsberry play in this new comedy for the NBCUniversal streaming service?

Per a recent announcement, the Broadway maven will portray Wickie, the glamorous former star of Girls5eva, known for her big voice. After her solo career didn't pan out the way she wanted, Wickie is determined to, once again, become pop royalty.