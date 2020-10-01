The New Coach x Jennifer Lopez Bag Is Perfect for Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jennifer Lopez' first bag for Coach is the perfect new fall purse to add to your wardrobe. The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag embraces the colorblock trend with peony and oxblood hues. It has special a hangtag and storypatch with her signature on it, and its campaign images show Lopez as the multi-hyphenate she is—a producer, dancer, recording artist and more.

"The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style," Lopez says. "It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

Below, shop Lopez' first bag for Coach!