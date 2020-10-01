Stevie Nicks Reveals Whether an "Older" Harry Styles Would Be Her Type

Had Harry Styles been further away from the edge of seventeen, it sounds like Stevie Nicks might have dated him.

It's no secret that the iconic singer and 26-year-old One Direction alum have forged a special bond over the years, with Nicks previously referring to the now-solo star as "Mick [Fleetwood]'s and my love child," as she quipped to Rolling Stone in 2019. "When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'Oh my God, this is the son I never had.' So I adopted him," she further told publication.

But, while he may be her "adopted" son with whom she frequently shares a stage, it turns out the "Watermelon Sugar" singer also appeals to the 72-year-old star on a romantic level...had he been born earlier.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicks was asked if an older version of Styles would be her type, which spurred a chuckle out of her. Her answer? "Well, that would be a good thing."