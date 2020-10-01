Vote Now

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live!
Chrissy TeigenPeople's Choice AwardsMariah CareyChrishell StausePhotosVideos
Exclusive

Mindy Kaling Has Sweetest Reaction to Never Have I Ever's People's Choice Awards Nominations

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 01, 2020 5:20 PMTags
E! ShowsAwardsMindy KalingPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNetflix2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 9PM
Related: Mindy Kaling Thankful For Multiple "Never Have I Ever" PCAs Noms

Never has she ever been this excited about a People's Choice Award nomination!

Mindy Kaling is pumped to be recognized for her work on the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever. The hit coming-of-age show is being honored with three E! People's Choice Award nominations for some of the biggest categories, including The Bingeworthy Show of 2020, The Comedy Show of 2020 and The Show of 2020.

"We are so excited that Never Have I Ever got so many nominations for the People's Choice Awards," she shared. "This is especially cool because it is all decided on by the fans. So I'm going to tune in on Nov. 15 and see how we do." 

No matter the result, Mindy knows the best is yet to come. "We already feel like winners because you guys have singled us out. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I can't wait to see what happens," she added.

photos
2020 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

If you want to vote for Never Have I Ever and some of your other favorite shows, go to the official voting site to cast your vote. Voting ends Oct. 23!

Also, check out more TV series nominees below!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

2

Jeffree Star's Ex-Boyfriend Denies Robbing Him of Designer Goods

3

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Netflix
Tiger King

The Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Vh1
RuPaul's Drag Race

The Competition Show of 2020

Netflix
Dead To Me

The Comedy Show of 2020

AMC
The Walking Dead

The Drama Show of 2020

HBO
Insecure

The Comedy Show of 2020

TLC
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Reality Show of 2020

E!
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Reality Show of 2020

Bravo
Below Deck Mediterannean

The Reality Show of 2020

David Moir/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Top Chef

The Competition Show of 2020

Freeform
Grown-ish

The Comedy Show of 2020

NBC
Cheer

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

VH1
Love & Hip Hop: New York

The Reality Show of 2020

ABC
The Bachelor

The Competition Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Ryan Collerd/Netflix
Queer Eye

The Reality Show of 2020

The CW
The Flash

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Reality Show of 2020

Syfy
Wynonna Earp

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol

The Competition Show of 2020

The CW
Supergirl

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Chris Reardon/Netflix
Locke & Key

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

YouTube/CBS
The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

Hulu
Normal People

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

NBC
This Is Us

The Drama Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Netflix
Never Have I Ever

The Show of 2020

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

The CW
Riverdale

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC
Modern Family

The Comedy Show of 2020

ABC
Grey's Anatomy

The Show of 2020

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC/Randy Holmes
Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

photos
View More Photos From 2020 PCAs: TV Series Nominees
Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

2

Jeffree Star's Ex-Boyfriend Denies Robbing Him of Designer Goods

3

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

4

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss Following Hospitalization

5

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Deny Sexual Misconduct Allegations