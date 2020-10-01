Chase Stokes Will Make You Swoon With His Reaction to Outer Banks' 5 PCAs Nominations

He's pretty stoked!

Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes has a lot to celebrate. The TV star just found out he was nominated for a slew of awards at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Stokes' hit series is up for The Show of 2020, the Drama Show of 2020 and the Bingeworthy Show of 2020 award.

Not to mention, Stokes himself is nominated for The Drama TV Star of 2020 and The Male TV Star of 2020. "Okay so Outer Banks was nominated, not once, not twice, but for three People's Choice Awards. Three! Three!" he shared in the above video. "And then you guys also nominated me twice for two separate awards. This is crazy. This is crazy."

To make things even crazier, Stokes revealed that this time last year his bank account had a negative balance. Adding to the surreal feeling of having finally made his dreams come true.