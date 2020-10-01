Watch BLACKPINK Freak Out Over They're 2020 People's Choice Awards Nominations!

It's time to break out some ice cream!

BLACKPINK is nominated for not one but TWO People's Choice Awards this year. The hit K-Pop band was on-camera doing an interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner when they found out the exciting news.

The group was recognized for their song "Ice Cream," which earned them nominations for The Group of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020.

"Oh my god, oh my god. We're just shocked. We're just shocked to say anything. Oh my god, that's amazing. Hearing it now, it's even more of a shock," the group responded. "We're trying everyday to stay calm and like stay calm and just work.. just work well. I think these are like the moments where we kind of you know, remember why we really put in all of our efforts and a lot of times create things for our fans and our listeners out there. We're very grateful that these things come you know after all the work."