First-Time People's Choice Award Nominee JoJo Siwa Can't Contain Her Excitement

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 01, 2020 6:20 PM
The only thing bigger than her bow is her smile! 

JoJo Siwa just became a first-time E! People's Choice Award nominee. The 17-year-old shared her excitement in a video where she was clearly super stoked about the honor. JoJo is nominated in this year's Social Star of 2020 category, and its not hard to see why. 

The dancer and YouTube personality has amassed a huge following since first coming to fame on the hit reality TV show Dance Moms, and the honor is well-deserved. 

"Hey everyone, it's JoJo and I'm so excited because I just found out I got nominated for a People's Choice Award! That is crazy! I'm so excited," she shared. "I can't believe that this is my first People's Choice Award nomination ever! That is insane! Thank you all so much. I love you guys!"

JoJo is clearly very pumped to be a nominee, and she's in great company. Stars like Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae are among the other young talent nominated for the 2020 Social Star Award.

photos
JoJo Siwa's Star-Studded Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Congrats on the nomination, JoJo. If you want to vote for JoJo and some of your other favorite celebrities, go to the official voting site to cast your vote. Voting ends Oct. 23! What are you waiting for?!

Scroll down to see more stars nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards.

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!
