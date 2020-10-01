Influencer Chiara Ferragni Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

There's a baby on the way for Chiara Ferragni!

The Italian fashionista is pregnant with her second child, she revealed on Instagram and Twitter Thursday, Oct. 1. The social media savant has been married to Italian rapper Fedez since September 2018, six months after the couple welcomed their first child together, son Leo.

"Our family is getting bigger," the Blonde Salad blogger wrote online. "Leo is going to become a big brother." Along with the news, the longtime fashion influencer also posted a photo of her 2-year-old son holding a sonogram—and with more than 21 million Instagram followers, the announcement certainly did not go unnoticed.

Over on Fedez's Instagram page, the performer also shared the news with a picture of their toddler holding up the sonogram. "La famiglia si allarga," he captioned the post, which translates from Italian to "The family grows."