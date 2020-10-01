Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss Following Hospitalization

Chrissy Teigen has suffered a pregnancy loss following a recent hospitalization for "excessive bleeding."

The cookbook author shared the news on social media, writing, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," her statement continued. "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."