Survivor's Michele Fitzgerald and Dean Kowalski Are Dating

Survivors ready for this news?

E! News can exclusively confirm former contestants Michele Fitzgerald and Dean Kowalski are dating.

According to a source, the reality stars have been hanging out and seeing each other in New Jersey since July. And although the couple is trying to keep their relationship off social media, fans previously spotted the pair on Michelle's Instagram Stories.

There have also been signs online that the pair could be more than just friends. In addition to liking each other's posts, the duo has playfully commented on certain images with Michelle calling Dean a "style king."

Fans may remember that Dean was the runner up of Survivor: Island of the Idols in 2019. As for Michelle, she was the winner of the 2016 Survivor: Kaôh Rōng season and most recently competed on Survivor: Winners at War.

While it's unclear how the pair first met, they certainly aren't the first couple to have formed thanks to the CBS reality show.