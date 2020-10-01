Terry Bradshaw's Marine Match for Daughter Rachel Shoots His Shot: See Her Response

A marine match.
Terry Bradshaw recently added "reality TV star" to his long list of job titles, and depending on what happens on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, he might be able to claim "matchmaker" too.
In an earlier teaser, the NFL legend and his daughters Lacey, Erin and Rachel—the latter of whom just broke up with her boyfriend—pay a visit to a Marine Corps. base for weapons training, and one marine, Dan, ends up expressing his interest in Rachel.
Terry chats with the potential suitor, and judging by the brand new sneak peek in the above video, he seems to have given Dan his blessing to ask Rachel out, as the clip begins with her happily announcing, "The marine just texted me!"
"Hey Rachel, it's Dan the marine," she reads aloud to Erin and Lacey. "It was really great to meet you and hope to see you again."
Rachel decides to play it cool by waiting a few minutes to respond and seeking advice from Erin about what to say.
"You're asking the wrong person," Erin, who married her longtime love Scott in 2017, replies. "I've been with the same guy for nine years. I'd probably be like, 'So what kind of dog do you have?'"
But before Rachel can even begin typing, Dan texts her again. This time he says, "I'm actually going to be in D.C. tonight. Would you like to grab a drink?"
Cue screams from all three of the girls.
"What do I say?! I don't know how to do this," Rachel expresses. "I haven't dated in forever."
Lucky for her, Lacey grabs the phone and starts typing.
"Yeah, we just need to take the reins on this one," Erin chimes in. "You're too fragile right now."
Fragile and fearful.
"I don't know how to flirt," Rachel says. "I don't know what to say. 'Nice shoes?' I don't know."
We don't get a glimpse at what Lacey texted Dan, but by the time the clip comes to a close, Rachel has at least warmed up to the idea of going on a date.
"I've got confidence," she adds. "I'm feelin' it...but I'm also a little scared."
Scared or not, Terry will be thrilled to learn that Rachel's not in tears over Dustin anymore.
"You want to get over a breakup? Go hang out with a bunch of marines," she says. "They make Dustin look like a chump."
Watch how everything plays out on tonight's all new Bradshaw Bunch!