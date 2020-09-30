Kathie Lee Gifford on Why She Feels "30 Years Old" at This Point in Her Life

Kathie Lee Gifford is busier than ever since departing TODAY.

While the famed TV personality quipped that she was "lost" without former TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb and late Live! co-host Regis Philbin, she's enjoying the next chapter of her career. We're, of course, talking about her new rom-com, Then Came You.

In fact, Kathie Lee said she's been "so busy" since leaving TODAY a year-and-a-half ago that her departure "seems like yesterday."

"I don't even know what the day of the week is anymore since I left the TODAY show," she quipped to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester. "I don't know what time it is, I don't know anything. I don't know my last name."

However, as Kathie Lee noted, her busy schedule is a "good" thing. Namely, in her post-TODAY career, Kathie Lee has been able to bring Then Came You to life.

The film, which was also written by Kathie Lee, follows a lonely widow (Kathie Lee) who travels the world with her husband's ashes. However, she finds a second chance at love when meeting innkeeper Howard (Craig Ferguson) in Scotland.