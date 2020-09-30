The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison Says “Women Will Be Fortunate to Fall in Love” With Matt James

ABC/Stewart Cook; ABC/Craig Sjodin

Over the summer, Harrison and the franchise's producers pledged to make "significant changes" to address the show's diversity issue following a campaign to cast a Black lead for season 25 of The Bachelor. Prior to Matt's casting, Rachel Lindsay was the only Black lead in the franchise's 18-year history.

"I think it's important to state that it didn't just start with Clare's season. This is a movement and something we've been working on for quite some time. Step one was realizing there was an issue. And then step two is, OK, let's do something about that," Harrison said, noting that Clare's lineup of men looks more diverse than previous ones.

"You're not gonna see some changes because it's behind the camera, with our hiring practices, with people we brought in, people we promoted within our show," Harrison continued. "And clearly you saw it with the announcement of Matt James. And you're gonna see it with the casting in the women. But the idea is people want to be represented. They want to see themselves represented. And The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is a love story and you want to see your love story told."