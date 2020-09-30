Bebe Rexha Debuts Hot Pink Hair After At-Home Transformation

New color, who this?

Bebe Rexha gave herself a new look from home on Sept. 30 and let her fans in on the process. In an Instagram video featuring Doja Cat's "Like That," the "Say My Name" singer dyed her notoriously blonde hair in her bathroom sink and transformed her 'do into hot pink tresses.

"New me watcha think?" she captioned the video with the very fitting fire emoji.

Do pinks have more than blondes? Bebe will surely let her know, but it looked like she's already owning the super bright color as she struck a few poses with the dye still dripping onto and staining her white halter top.

Fans suggested that the new do may be marking a new era for the 31-year-old singer.

It's been a year since Bebe dropped her last single "You Can't Stop The Girl" from the soundtrack of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, however she was spotted in Los Angeles on Sept. 24 shooting a new music video with Doja.