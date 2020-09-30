Chrishell Stause Reveals She’s Freezing Her Eggs After Justin Hartley Breakup

Following her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley, Selling Sunset real estate agent Chrishell Stause revealed she has frozen her eggs.

In her new interview with People, Chrishell—who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars—shared that she started the process, which involved hormone injections, while filming the competition show.

″Maybe I could blame that on my less than stellar tango," the former soap actress joked to the outlet.

While Chrishell had to endure some physical hurdles during the egg freezing process, she told the outlet that it was all worth it to have peace of mind about her future.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," she shared.

It was less than a year ago that Chrishell and Justin, who were married in 2017 after meeting on the set of Days of Our Lives, announced their divorce plans.