Chris Harrison Reacts to Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's "Heartbreaking" Drama

Chris Harrison prefers dramatic rose ceremonies over dramatic breakups.
In recent weeks, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have made front-page headlines for all the wrong reasons. Most recently, Cassie obtained a temporary restraining order from her ex nearly four months after announcing their breakup.
If you ask Chris, who has had a front-row seat to their love story, all of the headlines are simply "heartbreaking."
"It's hard for me," he exclusively told E! News while preparing to kick off a new season of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley. "These are people. These are real people. They are really going through something traumatic. It's surprising. It's upsetting. It's difficult to hear. It's tough to read as a friend and a companion to both of these people and I know them both intimately. It was very difficult to hear and I feel terrible about it and I wish them both well."
Chris was the host of The Bachelor season 23 when Colton first met Cassie. He also witnessed the former NFL player's search for love on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin and Bachelor in Paradise with Tia Booth.
Today, the TV host wishes both parties "a little privacy" as they figure things out away from the cameras.
"I think they've done a good job of taking it out of the press and dealing with this personally, which is the right thing to do," Chris explained. "But I welcome them both back eventually when all this is all said and done. I wish them all the best."
Ultimately, Chris is still doing his part to help facilitate love in Bachelor Nation.
In just a matter of weeks, viewers will witness Clare meet 31 eligible bachelors. And if the rumors are true, The Bachelorette will find the perfect match in record time allowing Tayshia Adams to step in for her own journey.
And there's also Matt James' season of The Bachelor that started filming this month and is expected to air in 2021. No rest for Mr. Harrison.
