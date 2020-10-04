2020 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards: 14 Must-Have Winning Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty lovers, this is the award show for you!

After thousands of loyal shoppers cast their votes, the QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards were handed out during a special three-hour live event on Oct. 3. While shoppers may be excited to learn which products won big, its the men and women behind the scenes who feel truly honored to be recognized by ordinary consumers across the country.

"We are beyond honored to have been nominated by the QVC customer community this year for five categories including Best Exfoliator, Best Moisturizer, Best Device, Best Innovation and Best Peel," Dr. Harold Lancer shared with E! News before learning about his big win. "Our vision and purpose is to always provide our customers with innovations that contain the highest quality ingredients and innovative technology, proven by transformative real results."

And while QVC viewers may only see a few brand representatives on the small screen, many are quick to give credit to the entire team for creating such beloved products.