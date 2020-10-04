2020 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards: 14 Must-Have Winning Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty lovers, this is the award show for you!
After thousands of loyal shoppers cast their votes, the QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards were handed out during a special three-hour live event on Oct. 3. While shoppers may be excited to learn which products won big, its the men and women behind the scenes who feel truly honored to be recognized by ordinary consumers across the country.
"We are beyond honored to have been nominated by the QVC customer community this year for five categories including Best Exfoliator, Best Moisturizer, Best Device, Best Innovation and Best Peel," Dr. Harold Lancer shared with E! News before learning about his big win. "Our vision and purpose is to always provide our customers with innovations that contain the highest quality ingredients and innovative technology, proven by transformative real results."
And while QVC viewers may only see a few brand representatives on the small screen, many are quick to give credit to the entire team for creating such beloved products.
"These awards are important but it takes an entire team months and sometimes years of work to create our Clinically Kind formulas—and then the packaging and presentation—that produce a product that is loved by so many that it receives an award like this," Beekman 1802 founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell explained. "There are so many amazing beauty brands on QVC, and as one of the newest to this esteemed group, we are so thrilled to be recognized in this way."
For a complete list of winners, go to QVC's website now. Or better yet, keep scrolling to see some of the biggest winners of the night.
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Hand Cream Trio
Best Hand Cream
Perfect for anyone who needs hydration in the coming winter months, lock in moisture and transform your hand-care routine with this vitamin-packed, lush, and decadent goat milk formula from Beekman 1802. Coming in a pack of three, mix and match or take this essential with you on-the-go, ensuring your hands are taken care of!
Philosophy Super-size Special Edition Purity Facial Cleanser
Best Skin-Care Cleanser
Returning to claim their title for the second year in a row, Philosophy's purity made simple one-step facial cleanser gently strips away dirt, oil, and makeup in one go with a unique blend of meadow foam seed oil. It lightly hydrates in one simple step for skin that feels perfectly clean.
TATCHA Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
Best Exfoliator
Now a two-time winner, this gentle, water-activated exfoliant uses rice and papaya enzymes to create a smooth, glowing, make-up ready canvas. The creamy foam is excellent for all skin types and is sure to leave you with a baby-soft, healthy radiance.
Josie Maran 100% Argan Oil
Best Face Moisturizer
Using cold-pressed nuts of the Moroccan argan trees, this oil and moisturizer seamlessly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dry skin through an ample amount of vitamin E, essential fatty acids and hydration. You can put it on your face, neck—really, everywhere.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol PM Fusion Serum
Best Retinol
This luxurious Peter Thomas Roth cream is an elite, customized, time-released retinol formula meant to preserve and transform the skin around your eyes overnight. Complete with supplemental ingredients such as nourishing shea butter, hyaluronic acid, green tea, plus vitamins A, C, and E, this packs a hefty wrinkle-fighting punch.
Lancer Pro-Polish Micro-dermabrasion Device
Best Beauty Device
Goodbye dead skin cells and hello radiant glow! The fully-encrusted diamond tips of this vacuum exfoliation device rest on a 180-degree swivel head and immediately remove the built-up dead skin cells upon contact, revealing brighter, smoother, and softer-looking skin.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer with Nonslip Mat
Best Hair Dryer
Truly one of a kind, this hair dryer revolutionizes the daily blow-out game with a digital motor in the handle to produce a controlled, high-velocity airflow. Complete with a microprocessor to manage heat control and an ionizer to reduce static, you get ultra-fast drying power without the damage, leaving you with a smooth, healthy, flawless finish to take on the day.
Laura Geller Baked Blush-N-Brighten
Best Blush
Perfect for any time or season, no look is complete without this finishing touch! This hand-finished formula is light, radiant, and delivers powerful color for a gorgeous flush.
BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick
Best Lip Product
This creamy, unique formula will not only brighten up any look with a complimentary color, but it will also keep your lips hydrated and healthy with every single swipe. Each shade brings subtle scents of prickly pear and acai to keep things refreshingly crisp for any particular outing.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Duo
Best Mascara
If you are looking for volume, length, and lift for your lashes, look no further! Returning as the best mascara for the fifth consecutive year, your lashes will transform with this dual-action set packed with peptides, proteins, biotin, lash-enhancing polymers, and collagen.
Philosophy Super-size Amazing Grace Spray Fragrance
Best Fragrance
Returning for the second year in a row, this best-selling fragrance is fresh, light and classic. Complimenting any occasion, this infinitely feminine fragrance will elevate your daily routine!
Westmore 60 Second Eye Effects Gel Duo
Best Instant Fix
This tinted firming gel will help you look like you got a full eight hours of sleep, even when you are too busy on the go! With just one simple step, this water based formula will instantly reduce the appearance of dry fine lines in just 60 seconds.
Supersmile Extra White Teeth Whitening System
Best Teeth Whitener
This award-winning whitening technology is coming back to claim it's top tier title for the second year. Complete with a toothpaste and accelerator formula, this dual system will leave your teeth feeling fresh, healthy, and pearly white!
WEN by Chaz Dean 32-oz Daily Cleansing Treatment Duo
Best Shampoo
Returning for the 11th year as best shampoo, this elite formula maximizes hydration and strength for your hair, bringing the salon experience home to you! Complete with a unique blend of amino acids and peptide complexes, your hair is sure to come out with a radiant shine.
—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo