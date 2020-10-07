Tyler PerryPerez Hilton BombshellsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Justin Bieber, Drake and More Male Music Stars Up for 2020 People's Choice Awards!

NOV. 15
Let's hear it for the boys!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is a little over one month away, and in order to make sure your favorite stars win a coveted award, you have to vote! Of course, you need to inform yourself about all the stunning musicians who are up for all the big awards.

We've compiled the male music stars you need to know about to ensure you're voting for the best of the best. Age old favorites like Justin Bieber have racked up more than a few nominations this year.

Or if you're more interested in who is the next big up and coming talent to take the world by storm, check out our nominees for The Best New Artist of 2020. Fresh faces like Jack Harlow and Conan Gray are both newbies getting some well-deserved PCAs love in 2020. 

What male music stars are on your playlist? Check out all of the nominees below.

2020 PCAs: Male Music Artist Nominees

See the full list below of Male Music stars nominated for a PCA. To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 15. 

Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard!

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!
YouTube
Justin Bieber

The Male Music Star of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Stuck With U"

The Song of 2020 "Intentions"

The Album of 2020 for Changes

The Music Video of 2020 "Holy"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Holy"

YouTube
Drake

The Male Music Star of 2020

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Life Is Good"

The Music Video of 2020 "Life Is Good"

YouTube
The Weeknd

The Male Music Star of 2020

The Album of 2020 for After Hours

The Music Video of 2020 for "Blinding Lights"

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Maluma

The Latin Artist of 2020

YouTube
DaBaby

The Male Music Star of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Rockstar"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rockstar"

Univision Uforia
Bad Bunny

The Album of 2020 for YHLQMDLG

The Latin Artist of 2020

The Male Artist of 2020

The Music Video of 2020 for "UN DIA"

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock
Lil Wayne

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Whats Poppin Remix"

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
J Balvin

The Male Music Star of 2020

The Latin Artist of 2020

The Music Video of 2020 for "UN DIA"

CBS
Blake Shelton

The Male Music Star of 2020

The Country Artist of 2020

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's
Lil Baby

The Male Artist of 2020

Global Citizen
Keith Urban

The Country Artist of 2020

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Roddy Ricch

The Song of 2020 for "Rockstar"

The New Artist of 2020

The Music Video of 2020 for "Yo Perreo Sola"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rockstar"

YouTube
Marshmello

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Be Kind"

YouTube
Chance the Rapper

The Music Video of 2020 for "Holy"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Holy" 

YouTube
Ozuna

The Latin Artist of 2020

YouTube
Nicky Jam

The Latin Artist of 2020

YouTube
Justin Timberlake

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "The Other Side" on Trolls World Tour

YouTube
Thomas Rhett

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "On Me" on Scoob!

Matteo Prandoni / BFA
Future

The Album of 2020 for High Off Life

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Life Is Good"

The Music Video of 2020 for "Life Is Good"

YouTube
Leslie Odom Jr.

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "Alexander Hamilton" on Hamilton

Spencer Miller
Trevor Daniel

The New Artist of 2020

Mallory Turner
Conan Gray

The New Artist of 2020

YouTube
Daddy Yankee

The Latin Artist of 2020

Scott Legato/Getty Images
Luke Combs

The Country Artist of 2020

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Tory Lanez

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Whats Poppin Remix"

YouTube
Luke Bryan

The Country Artist of 2020

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kane Brown

The Country Artist of 2020

Paras Griffin#SPORT/Getty Images
Jack Harlow

The New Artist of 2020

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Whats Poppin Remix"

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!

