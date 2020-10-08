See BTS, Chloe x Halle and More Music Groups Nominated for 2020 People's Choice Awards

This nominee list slaps!

The only thing better than one music artist is a whole group of them! Luckily, some amazing duos and bands made it through to become 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees. Groups like twenty one pilots and Chloe x Halle are up for the Group of 2020 while K-pop sensation BTS is soaring through this show with four nominations, including Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7 and The Song of 2020 for their banger "Dynamite."

It's not easy to electrify crowds across the globe with your beats, but all of these artists have managed to do it while staying true to their music and to each other. Find out if your favorite groups are up for 2020 PCAs by scrolling through the photo gallery below. It's anyone's game!