2020 PCAs Movie Star Nominees: See Charlize Theron, Will Smith, KJ Apa and More!

A tale as old as time…

Movies have always found a way to move and inspire us for generations. Whether its a fond memory of your first rom-com, or the story about the first time you recall being scared to death by a horror film, it's impossible not to light up when thinking about all them memories made in the theater.

Plus, who can forget all the wonderful performances from legendary talent that has found a way to magnify and entrance the world with their magnetic performances.

Luckily, 2020 did not disappoint when it came to entertaining us with the best the silver screen had to offer. The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards have rounded up the best performances from all the great films this year.

