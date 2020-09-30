Armie Hammer Speaks Out About "Growing Pains" Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are putting their kids first amid their breakup.
As fans may recall, the Call Me By Your Name actor announced his split from his wife of 10 years in July 2020. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the former couple said in a joint statement on their Instagram pages. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."
Armie, 34, and Elizabeth, 38, are parents to Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3.
In a new interview with British GQ, released on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Armie opened up about separating from his wife. "Look, I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I'm going through is an easy thing to go through," the actor shared. "It's not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it's the right idea or you don't. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone's life."
"And there's a lot of shifting and a lot of growing pains and a lot of changes," he continued. "Change is a universal constant. I mean, change is not a bad thing always, but that doesn't mean it's painless."
Armie went on to note that he and Elizabeth are focusing on their kids during this difficult time. "Elizabeth and I are two adults making this decision and the priority is how do we do it in a way that affects our children the least?" he told the outlet. "Or, at least, how do we help get them through this in a way that mitigates as much consternation or fear or damage on their part, you know?"
At the time of the interview, Armie said that he's living in the desert while working on a motel with his friend. "We wake up in the morning, make some coffee, walk over and start doing some manual work," the Social Network alum said. "We work with our hands all day. We just finished redoing all the floors."
Armie, who shared with the outlet that he started talking to a therapist twice a week while quarantined in the Cayman Islands amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said that doing physical labor is "a great form of therapy itself."
"Knock out a wall with a sledgehammer and you'll feel great," he told GQ. "You accomplish tasks and you can see the fruit of your work on the floor in a pile of dust. It's immediate gratitude. We've also been gardening. Planting cacti, actually."
In early August, Armie was spotted stepping out with Rumer Willis, as well as Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. However, a source previously told E! News that Armie isn't looking to jump back into a serious romance. "He isn't dating or in a relationship with anyone," the insider shared. "He and his ex were together since his early 20s so he isn't looking for a relationship now."