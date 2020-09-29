Jessica Simpson Celebrates “Soulmate” Ashlee Simpson Ross at Boho Chic Baby Shower

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her "soulmate"—more like soul sister—Ashlee Simpson Ross.

The sisters threw a bohemian baby shower to welcome Ashlee's third child, a baby boy with her husband of six years Evan Ross.

Jessica shared a glimpse of the outdoor garden bash on Instagram. "Celebrating new life with my soulmate, best friend, role model, baby sis @ashleesimpsonross," she wrote on Tuesday, Sept. 29. "This lady right here is someone we should all aspire to be...determined, hilarious, artistic, loving, soulful, wise, loyal and a champion of motherhood!!!"

The moms wore long floral dresses with Ashlee donning gold hoop earring and Jessica accessorizing with a brown floppy hat.

Jessica continued, "I keep telling her that I looked like this 2 months pregnant When she needs a good laugh I send her pics of my 3rd pregnancy journey! I love you and I can't wait to be an auntie of 3!"

Ashlee welcomed son Bronx Wentz in 2008 with hubby Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. She and Evan had their first child together, Jagger Snow Ross, in 2015.