Madewell x Kule Mixes The Best of French Fashion With American Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ready to bring some ease to your fall wardrobe? Madewell x Kule just dropped a collab that makes seasonal style a breeze!
Blending the best of French chic with American style, Madewell x Kule offers a capsule collection of modern staples that are easily mixed and matched to suit your fashionable needs. The result of these two brands coming together is a mix of Kule's signature stripes meshing with Madewell's bold colors and iconic denim, marking Kule's first official foray into denim! But there's also some super cute striped tees and Kule's bestselling Leopard Cardigan, featuring Madewell's signature colors.
Unfortunately, this collab is limited edition... so make sure you shop it while you can! We've shared our fave pieces below to help you load up your cart.
Madewell x Kule O Well Graphic Striped Modern Tee
See, we told you there were some sweet striped tees to be had. This one was made in Portugal just for Madewell, featuring Kule's signature bold stripes and a sassy message in velvet flocked letters above the breast. It's made of cotton and machine washable, but we recommend washing in cold to preserve those vibrant colors.
Madewell x Kule Sherpa-Lined Oversized Jean Jacket
You know when you hit that time of season where the chill in the air gets just a little too crisp, but you're not ready to commit to a winter jacket? This jean jacket is the solution to that problem. It's oversized, so there's room for sweaters underneath... but even better, it has a removable sherpa lining that you can wear as a vest on its own. Available in sizes XXS to XXL, it's also made as part of Madewell's partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.
Madewell x Kule Silk Leopard Bandana
We miss the days when we could wear chic scarves like they used to in golden-era Hollywood, so we're gonna bring that look back with this gorgeous silk bandana sporting a classic leopard print. Go ahead and tie it around your. chignon, put on a pair of big sunglasses, hop in a convertible and drive around town, dropping jaws wherever you go.
Madewell x Kule Leopard Sinclair Crop Cardigan Sweater
Luxury meets cozy in this cool cardigan, made of a soft yarn that features cashmere amid its special thread blend. True, this isn't the kind of sweater you wear when you want to hide indoors in leggings eating ice cream straight from the carton (something we know nothing about), but you have enough sweaters for that. Wear this cropped number when you want to show off your fantastic sense of style, but feel comfy while doing so.
Madewell x Kule Relaxed Dadjean
The dad jean gets an upgrade in this limited-edition exclusive, featuring a slouchier, more relaxed take on Madewell's classic low-slung style. But fair warning: these are made with zero stretch, so choose your size accordingly. But in the win column, for each pair of these that are made at the Fair Trade Certified Jade factory, Madewell contributes to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers.
It seems like everyone is rocking reboots these days, so why not follow the trend with these fall fashions?