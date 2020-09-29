Chrissy TeigenKelly RipaDemi LovatoPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Photos

By Alyssa Ray Sep 29, 2020 8:51 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNorth WestSaint WestChicago WestPsalm West
THURSDAYS 8PM
Related: Kim Kardashian West's Mommy 101 Moments on "KUWTK"

Saint West has stolen the spotlight without even trying.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos of all four of her kids, including North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2 and Psalm West, 16 months. In the SKIMS founder's latest family photos, her 189 million followers took in adorably candid moments of the Wests kids.

Kim captioned the pictures, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!"

While this appeared to be a sentimental post for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the Instagram post had us chuckling. Why?

Because Kim and Kanye West's oldest son oozed IDGAF vibes that perfectly summarized 2020.

In the first photo, Saint threw up a peace sign and held a serious expression as his siblings sweetly posed for their mother. Next, the seemingly indifferent four-year-old stuck his tongue out.

If that's not a 2020 mood, what is?

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

By the end of the photo shoot, Saint looked more than underwhelmed, which was seriously adorable.

This isn't the first time that Saint has stolen the spotlight with his personality. Back in July, the youngster had an adorable cameo in mom Kim's Spice Girls-themed snap with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Dressed in baggy pants and a blue t-shirt, Saint was spotted making a funny face in the background. Kim may have a budding comedian on her hands.

Trending Stories

1

The Bachelorette Reveals Clare Crawley's Men

2

Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

3

Inside Vanessa Bryant's World Since Losing Kobe and Gianna

Related: North and Saint West Changed Kanye's Perspective

For a closer look at Kim's latest family pics, as well as other cute West kids moments, scroll through the images below!

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Whole Brood

Kim Kardashian captioned this Instagram post of all four of her kids, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Silly Siblings

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were all different moods in this candid snap by Kim.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Kids

The West kids enjoyed each other's company during a family outing.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helping Psalm

Dad Kanye West helped hold up youngest son Psalm for this family photo.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sisterly Love

For one last photo, North posed with just her sister.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Sisters

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," Kim wrote for an August Instagram post. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Peace & Love

North tried to show little sister Chicago a peace sign for this pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helpful Big Sister

Big sister North seemed to wipe something off 2-year-old Chicago's face.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Cuties

The West girls pulled out some silly faces for this sisterly photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Humpty Dumpty, Who?

North and Chicago appeared to take a tumble in this last photo by Kim.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart emoji as the caption.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
All Together

Kim captioned this adorable snapshot of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, "My whole heart."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Daddy's Girls

The "Famous" rapper spent quality time with daughters North and Chicago West while social distancing.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Selfie With Saint

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," the SKIMS boss shared online.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pucker Up!

"What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know....Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7," Kim gushed on social media.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Silly Saint

"Look at this face!" Kim expressed alongside this pic of Saint.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Maintaining Memories

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children," the mother of four shared.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
PJs on the PJ

"Found this pic of these cuties in my phone," the KUWTK star posted.

Instagram
"Baby Love"

"Baby Love," Kim wrote with this black and white snapshot in January 2020. Too cute!

Instagram
"Morning Madness"

Kim shared the "madness" of her family's morning routine with this adorable photo of all four of her and Kanye's children.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

North and Psalm kick back on the couch!

Instagram
Merry Christmas

The West family's 2019 holiday card is officially here!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Holiday

Kim and Chicago pose for a mother-daughter photo during the family's recent trip to Tokyo

Instagram
Twinning

North and Chicago rock matching outfits in this smiley sister snapshot!

Instagram
Thanksgiving

"So Thankful for my babies," Kim shared on Instagram.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Baby Bro

Chicago and Psalm's sibling hangouts are the sweetest!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Too Cool for School

How cute does Chicago look in this chic sunnies?!

Instagram
Sunday Smiles

"Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim wrote with a pic of Saint and his BFF.

Instagram
Another one!

The Wests dress as characters from 2016's animated film Sing. "Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
"West worms"

Kim, Kanye and the kids pulled out all the stops for Halloween 2019!

photos
View More Photos From The West Kids' Cutest Pics

You can binge past seasons of KUWTK now on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

The Bachelorette Reveals Clare Crawley's Men

2

Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

3

Inside Vanessa Bryant's World Since Losing Kobe and Gianna

4
Exclusive

Demi Lovato Is "Completely Embarrassed" By Max Ehrich's Behavior

5

Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About Hugh Jackman's Sexuality