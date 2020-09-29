The Masked Singer Shocker: This Unexpected Twist Might "Change the Show Forever"

Prepare to be even more shocked than usual by The Masked Singer.

The promo, which aired after the premiere, for this Wednesday's episode promised something "so unexpected" and "so shocking" that has never happened in the history of the show. According to Ken Jeong, "It's gonna change the show forever!" So what is this shocking, unexpected event that has host Nick Cannon calling for help? Well, we've solved the mystery.

A source close to the show tells E! news exclusively that during this week's episode, before any of the voting begins, one of the contestants takes off their mask and eliminates themselves from the competition. The move takes Nick and all of the panelists completely by surprise, and they decide not to hold a vote so all of the other contestants in Group B move on automatically.

We'll all have to tune in on Wednesday to find out who the rogue unmasker is, but whoever they are, we haven't yet heard them sing. This week features the debut of Group B, including Crocodile, Serpent, Gremlin, Seahorse, Baby Alien and Whatchamacallit.