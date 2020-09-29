Chrissy TeigenKelly RipaDemi LovatoPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The First Trailer For Leslie Jones’ Supermarket Sweet Feels Like a Warm Hug

55 years after its debut, a revival of Supermarket Sweet is headed to ABC. Watch the first trailer with Leslie Jones as the new host.

There's something about Leslie Jones' comedic timing that makes you feel appreciated, like someone looked you dead in the eyes and said, ‘You're doing amazing, sweetie.'

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, ABC released the first trailer for its Supermarket Sweep revival and it's awash with candy-colored grocery store aisles and delighted contestants eager to take home a $100,000 cash prize (the highest in the show's history). Fun and campy, glimpses of the show make it seem fitting for everyone from toddlers with a ‘tude to that uncle that's been asleep by nine all throughout quarantine.

While the silliness of watching grown adults dash through a grocery store is entertaining on its own, the trailer also hints at just how magical Jones is as host. In it, Jones declares "it's game time, baby!" while energetically riffing with contestants who are just as obsessed with her as we are. She jokes, "If you are a fan of people running around like they possessed, you are in the right place!"

From her smile to the bold suit jackets she wears for hosting duties, Jones offers a much-needed dose of comfort.

Supermarket Sweep fans might recall that the show first aired on ABC between 1965 and 1967, with other revivals popping up on Lifetime and PAX in the ‘90s and early 2000s. In it, three teams of two sprint through a grocery store and stuff their carts with all they can find. The goal? To earn the biggest grocery bill.

In July, production for the Jones-hosted reboot reportedly began in Santa Monica, Calif., where everyone involved followed coronavirus safety protocols. If there's one thing we learned from the new trailer it's that the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 is definitely far behind us. 

Supermarket Sweep premieres on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

