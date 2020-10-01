Vote Now

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live!
Chrissy TeigenPeople's Choice AwardsMariah CareyChrishell StausePhotosVideos

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 01, 2020 2:04 PMTags
MoviesTVMusicReality TVAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities
NOV. 15, 9PM
Related: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Vote Now for Your Favorites!

It's the moment you've been waiting for!

The full list of nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here!

From movie stars like Charlize Theron and Will Smith to TV favorites Dan Levy and Cole Sprouse and music superstars Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga, so many iconic performers are nominated for an award!

There are even some new categories to choose from this year including The New Artist of 2020, The Collaboration Song of 2020 and The Soundtrack Song of 2020, bringing the total up to 44 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture. That's right, you'll even recognize some of your favorite social stars among the list of noms.

These are the best stars 2020 has to offer and the winner of each category will be decided by you since the PCAs is the only award show for the people, by the people. Voting starts today, Oct. 1 and ends Friday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET, so be sure to make your vote count.

photos
People's Choice Awards 2019 Winners

You can vote up to 25 times per category, per day, per method (voting site, Twitter or Xfinity). So what are you waiting for?! The fate of your favorite stars hangs in the balance.

Take a look at the full list of 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees below and vote now.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss Following Hospitalization

2

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

The Biggest Bombshells from The Meaning of Mariah Carey

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!
read
Jennifer Lopez to Receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

Click here to vote for Movie!

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Click here to vote for Comedy Movie!

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020         

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

Click here to vote for Action Movie!

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020             

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

Click here to vote for Drama Movie!

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

Click here to vote for Family Movie!

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Click here to vote for Male Movie Star!

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Click here to vote for Female Movie Star!

photos
2020 PCAs: Movie Actor Nominees
Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

Click here to vote for Drama Movie Star!

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Click here to vote for Comedy Movie Star!

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Click here to vote for Action Movie Star!

Netflix

TV

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor 

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

Click here to vote for Show!

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Click here to vote for Drama Show!

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Click here to vote for Comedy Show!

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Click here to vote for Reality Show!

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Click here to vote for Competition Show!

photos
2020 PCAs: TV Series Nominees
HBO

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

Click here to vote for Male TV Star

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Click here to vote for Female TV Star!

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Click here to vote for Drama TV Star!

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergaga, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Click here to vote for Comedy TV Star!

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

Click here to vote for Daytime Talk Show!

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Click here to vote for Nighttime Talk Show!

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race

Hannah Ass Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

Click here to vote for Competition Contestant!

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Click here to vote for Reality Star!

Pop TV

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

Click here to vote for Bingeworthy Show!

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy 

Click here to vote for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show!

photos
2020 PCAs: Female Music Artist Nominees
YouTube

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

Click here to vote for Male Artist!

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Click here to vote for Female Artist!

THE GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

Click here to vote for Group!

THE SONG OF 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

"Dynamite," BTS

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Click here to vote for Song!

THE ALBUM OF 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny 

Click here to vote for Album!

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Click here to vote for Country Artist!

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

Click here to vote for Latin Artist!

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

Click here to vote for New Artist!

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

"Dynamite," BTS

"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Click here to vote for Music Video!

Vevo/YouTube

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020                    

"Be Kind," Marshmellow & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

Click here to vote for Collaboration!

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People

"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

Click here to vote for Soundtrack Song!

photos
2020 PCAs: Male Music Artist Nominees
Michael Simon

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Addison Rae

Charli D' Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlin

Loren Gray

Jojo Siwa

Liza Koshy

Click here to vote for Social Star!

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

Click here to vote for Beauty Influencer!

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

Click here to vote for Social Celebrity!

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug The Pug

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico 

Jiff Pom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

Click here to vote for Animal Star!

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

8:46, Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half, George Lopez

Douglas, Hannah Gadsby

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

In His Elements, Jo Koy

Leslie Jones: Time Machine, Leslie Jones

P DAVIDSON: ALIVE FROM NY, Pete Davidson

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Click here to vote for Comedy Act!

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya

Click here to vote for Style Star!

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Bubba Wallace

Lebron James

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Click here to vote for Game Changer!

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain 

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard 

Call Her Daddy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Staying In with Emily & Kumail

The Viall Files

Click here to vote for Pop Podcast!

Find out who wins when the 2020 PCAs show airs live on E! Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss Following Hospitalization

2

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

The Biggest Bombshells from The Meaning of Mariah Carey

4

A Look at Everyone Affected by the Jackass "Curse"

5

Kylie Jenner's First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads