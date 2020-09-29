This Fall's '70s Reboot Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The '70s are a decade we always love taking fashion inspiration from, and this fall we've found some great pieces influenced by the free spirited era. From Free People to Hobo, there are plenty of brands embracing the '70s this autumn.
Below, our favorite boho, '70s-inspired pieces at a variety of price points that are totally on trend, like bell-bottom jeans, hoop earrings and more.
Storm Wristlet Clutch
This clutch with a solid leather handle comes in a groovy cow print that you'll get so many compliments on. It has convenient credit card slots inside.
Wrangler Retro Premium High Rise Trouser Jean
Bell bottoms are back, baby. These high-rise trouser jeans from Wrangler are retro-inspired.
Yin-Yang Huggie Hoop
Peace out in these yin and yang huggie hoop earrings made of gold-plated brass and mother of pearl.
Vegan Suede Button-Through Mini Skirt
It's not the '70s without mini skirts. Rock this faux suede, high-rise mini with buttons down the front.
18 Karat Gold-Plated Basic Hoop Earring
Hoop earrings are having a major comeback this year. You're getting a great deal on this gold-plated pair.
Faux Suede Block Heel Boots
These faux-suede, heeled boots go with so many fall outfits. They're western-inspired.
Intimately FP Sydney Crochet Bralette
Anything crochet is reminiscent of the '70s, and you can have this sweet bralette peeking out from underneath your shirt. It ties in a bow at the back.
Show Me Your Mumu Dorothy Cow Print Mini Dress
Make a statement in cow print in this cotton mini dress. Pair it with some boots and you're good to go.
Free People Virgo Mini Skirt
This denim mini skirt has an edgy zipper down the front and fully embraces the boho vibes.
Flounce-Hem Mini Dress
This mini dress in a rust hue has crochet and lattice trim and trump sleeves for that '70s feel. Its color is perfect for fall.
