Here's Every Book to Add to Your October Reading List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Ready to put the "boo" in books?

As we turn the page on our calendars to October, it's also time to refresh our reading lists. And E! is here to help, providing a monthly rundown of the new releases that you should check out. From celebrity memoirs—Did you ever think you'd be getting intimate with both Matthew McConaughey and Lenny Kravitz?—to the buzzworthy novel that's already slated to become the next big TV show, we've got you covered, no matter what you're into.

And if you're ready for some Halloween fun, we've included the highly anticipated prequel to Practical Magic and another story about some bad heroines brewing up some trouble. Plus, if you're feeling like stirring up some magic of your own, we also have just the cookbook to satisfy your cravings.