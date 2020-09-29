Score the Looks Nicole Richie, Shay Mitchell & More Wore to the Revolve U Panel

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you happen to catch the Revolve U extravaganza this weekend? If you did, chances you saw some serious style on display from the likes of Nicole Richie, Miranda Kerr, Shay Mitchell and more!
Revolve U was designed to offer inspiration and information to Revolve's fans through a series of virtual panels and content. The series featured industry experts and trusted professionals sharing what they know about entrepreneurship, career and brand building, social content strategy, health and wellness, and more. If you missed out on all the fun, we have some of the panels below... and because attendees were so stylishly dressed, we have details on the cute puffed shirt that Mitchell wore, the sweet floral dress that Kerr slipped on, and a hint of what's to come from Richie's brand, House of Harlow 1960.
Check out the panels and shop the outfits some of the key speakers wore below!
Nicole Richie
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Lotta Dress
Richie's style is always on point... and this time, it's so on point that the outfit she wore during her keynote discussing her entrepreneurship won't be available until October! But you're safe getting anything from her brand, House of Harlow 1960. Need an example? How about this flirty fuchsia dress. It's fully lined, so no worries about London and France. And with a gathered waist tie detail and buttoned cuffs, your style will be perfectly cinched.
Miranda Kerr
Majorelle Pearson Dress
For her keynote discussing her experiences in entrepreneurship and beauty, Kerr wore this sweet Jacquard floral dress, featuring adjustable shoulder straps and a hidden zip closure at the back. It's made of 100% rayon, so you'll need to hand wash it to keep it looking as good as the day you bought it. But isn't it worth it for a dress like this?
Shay Mitchell
Song of Style Dakota Blazer
Mitchell went all out for her keynote, during which she spoke about her experiences in balancing her experiences as a mom with running her businesses. She pulled this twill blazer for part of her look. Made of a poly/spandex blend to give just a little bit of stretch, it's also accented with side slant pockets, a single button closure, and padded shoulders (but fret not, we're not talking 80s padded).
Song of Style Angelo Top
Next, Mitchell showed off this cute puffed sleeve blouse, looking crisp in cotton with a front button closure. There's also a zipper closure at the cuffs, so you get that slim-cut style in the sleeves. And while the shell is a cotton poly blend with a rayon lining, you definitely need to dry clean this one.
Tularosa Ember Pant
Lastly, Mitchell showed off these stylin' pants to complete her look. They're comfy with pull-on styling and an elasticized waist that you can cinch with a detachable belt that ties everything up. They also feature side slant pockets to stash your stuff. You'll also need to hand wash these in cold water to keep them looking fresh, but with style like this, you won't regret the extra effort.
Lauren Gores Ireland of Summer Fridays
NBD Bekah Deep V Midi Dress
Gorez Ireland meshed comfort with style while taking part in a panel on making it in the beauty business. This rib knit dress features easy pull-on styling with a back tie accent to show off your curves. Make it the perfect fall outfit with a pair of knee-high boots, or dress it down with some sneaks and a jean jacket.
Nancy Twine of Briogeo
Lovers + Friends Catalina Tank and Pant
Twine also shared her experiences in the beauty biz, all while rocking this cozy outfit that's ready for anything, whether you're chilling or Zooming. Both the top and bottom are made of a rib knit blend of acrylic, nylon and viscose, offering just the right amount of stretch to move with you. Meanwhile, the pants sport an elastic waistband and raw cut hem.
Trinity Mouzan Wofford of Golde
Majorelle Keiran Crew Sweater
Mouzan Wofford offered insights from running her beauty brand Golde during the panel, and looked fantastic doing so in this sweater. It's acrylic, so you'll need to hand wash it in cold water to give it proper care. But the reward is having a mid-weight knit sweater that you can dress up or down, and use as a transitional piece between the seasons.
They were also joined by Anastasia Soare of fan favorite beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Dr. Barbara Sturm, who has her own beloved skincare line.
