Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Reveals Her One Regret From Hannah Ferrier's Firing

Hannah Ferrier has set sail from Below Deck Mediterranean, but Captain Sandy Yawn is still getting flak for it.
As E! readers may recall, during an August episode of the upstairs-downstairs reality show, Captain Sandy fired Hannah after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings by co-star Malia White. In typical Below Deck Med fashion, the firing ended with tension, including the captain's expletive-filled last words for Hannah.
While Captain Sandy previously told E! News that she had "no regrets" regarding her final confrontation with Hannah, she expressed a different sentiment on last night's Watch What Happens Live.
She told host Andy Cohen, "I wish I could've sat down with Hannah and we had a real conversation, which that never happened."
According to Captain Sandy, she has received "a lot of hate" in the wake of Hannah's firing. Yet, the famed captain stands by her decision to fire the beloved Chief Stewardess.
"The reality is, I didn't tell Hannah to behave that way," Captain Sandy relayed. "It's a job, it's a real job, and I have to do what's right…and follow Maritime law."
As she continued, Captain Sandy made it clear that she'll "never risk" her captain's license "for anybody."
During the August episode, Captain Sandy explained that The Wellington had "to be drug free" under Maritime law.
"I wish Hannah well," the Bravo personality expressed. "She's always wanted to be home and have a baby. I think, psychologically, Hannah probably sabotaged herself. Because, she really didn't know how to leave."
Hannah is currently pregnant with her first child, a daughter.
Continuing on this topic, Captain Sandy said she feels "bad that people think that [she's] the reason Hannah got fired, but Hannah's the reason. Hannah fired herself."
Bosun Malia White, who joined Captain Sandy on Watch What Happens Live, expressed a similar sentiment.
"We're obviously filming a TV show, but more than that, our jobs come first," Malia stated. "We have a job and a duty first and that's all it was."
Before concluding, Malia noted that, if Hannah had the "correct paperwork" and didn't bring the CBD pen on board, "she would still be at her job."
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
You can binge past seasons of Below Deck Med on Peacock now.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)