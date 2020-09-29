Why Kristin Cavallari Is "Thankful" For Timing of Jay Cutler Divorce

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kristin Cavallari is no stranger to the spotlight, and even though her divorce from Jay Cutler didn't play out on Very Cavallari, the couple's split was still a very public one.

This, as she explained on Tuesday, Sept. 29's Daily Pop, is why she's actually grateful the breakup occurred when it did.

"I actually sort of look at it as though it was a good thing to go through this in the middle of quarantine because it really forced us to hibernate. You know, we couldn't leave our houses," Kristin told E! co-host Morgan Stewart. "So in that sense, it was actually nice because it was a lot of time where I was able to reflect and focus on myself and not have to do interviews or see people. So I was actually really thankful that we went through it at the time that we did."