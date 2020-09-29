Watch Amy Schumer's 16-Month-Old Son Gene Adorably Crash Her Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Mommy and me!
Amy Schumer had a special guest with her during her virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Sept. 29. During the hilarious interview, Amy appeared on a screen, torso up, while her bottom half was impersonated by pillow-like legs.
As the new mom spoke to Ellen DeGeneres, Amy's 16-month-old son Gene David Fischer also made his Ellen debut.
"Say 'Ellen,'" the Trainwreck star said behind baby Gene. "Thanks for giving my mom her start. You've supported her more than anyone else in her career." He didn't hangout for long though, and quickly jumped down just a few moments later. A true party crasher.
Gene, who is Amy's first child with husband of two years Chris Fischer, was born in May 2019.
The 37-year-old comedian was very open about her pregnancy struggles, which led to her canceling part of her comedy tour in 2019. The intimate details will be on full display in her new docu-series Expecting Amy, which is currently available on HBO Max.
"I actually think in retrospective [the docu-series] was a defense mechanism because I was so sick and I felt like, you know, having a witness so I wasn't going through it alone or something," she explained. "We just filmed it on our phones for the most part and we were just like ‘if nothing happens with this, it's fine' or maybe we'll just have a really fun home video."
While on Ellen, Amy said that baby Gene's first word was "mom," before clarifying, "Actually that is not his first word, I was his second word. His first word is 'car,' which definitely hurt both of our feelings."
″He loves cars. I don't know, Chris and I don't care about cars, but he is obsessed," she continued. "Anywhere we go...he just wants to be in the parking lot, he just wants to look at cars. Which is really convenient because everywhere you go there are cars."
Outside of raising a super adorable baby, Amy and professional chef Chris have their own show on Food Network, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.