Watch Amy Schumer's 16-Month-Old Son Gene Adorably Crash Her Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Mommy and me!

Amy Schumer had a special guest with her during her virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Sept. 29. During the hilarious interview, Amy appeared on a screen, torso up, while her bottom half was impersonated by pillow-like legs.

As the new mom spoke to Ellen DeGeneres, Amy's 16-month-old son Gene David Fischer also made his Ellen debut.

"Say 'Ellen,'" the Trainwreck star said behind baby Gene. "Thanks for giving my mom her start. You've supported her more than anyone else in her career." He didn't hangout for long though, and quickly jumped down just a few moments later. A true party crasher.

Gene, who is Amy's first child with husband of two years Chris Fischer, was born in May 2019.

The 37-year-old comedian was very open about her pregnancy struggles, which led to her canceling part of her comedy tour in 2019. The intimate details will be on full display in her new docu-series Expecting Amy, which is currently available on HBO Max.