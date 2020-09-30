Celebrate Maddie Ziegler's 18th Birthday by Checking in on the Cast of Dance Moms

A little more than nine years ago, the world was introduced to a pint-sized dynamo with pirouettes for days, seemingly flawless extension and enough charisma to captivate some 2 million-plus viewers, with everyone from Derek Hough to Katherine Heigl chiming into the Dance Moms conversation.

Admittedly though, Maddie Ziegler has little to add. "I've probably only seen one entire episode from start to finish," she revealed in 2017, the then-14-year-old releasing her (first) book, The Maddie Diaries.

When her mom Melissa Gisoni signed her and little sister Mackenzie Ziegler up for the Lifetime show that launched Abby Lee Miller and her sextet of tween ballerinas into the public zeitgeist, "It was supposed to be a documentary for six weeks, of them just following the dancers and their moms," Melissa detailed to Cosmopolitan in 2016. "So we signed a contract when it was called Just Dance. But then it morphed into Dance Moms and then [came] Abby Miller and all the craziness."